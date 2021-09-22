Patricia “Tish” Rodman King, 89, of Irvington, formerly of Warsaw, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021 after a short illness. Tish was the widow of Martin Kirwan King, and a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her three sons, Marion Kirwan King II (Fran), of Warsaw, Martin Gray King (Rosemary), of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, and Carter Rodman King (Anne), of Scarsdale, New York; and daughter, Kendall King Rose (Gamaliel), of Falls Church, and seven grandchildren, Tay Elizabeth King, Martin Kirwan King II, Lee Romney Rose, Hannah Victoria Rose, Kirwan Leculier King, Austin G. Rose, and Tess King.
Tish King was an active member of the community and was involved in numerous civic organizations including The Garden Club of the Northern Neck, St. John’s Episcopal Church, The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, and Menokin Foundation.
A private funeral service will be held at Grove Mount. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church or Menokin Foundation’s Capital Fund.