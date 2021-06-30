Patricia Colleen “Pat” Wildman, age 84, of Lottsburg, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. Pat was born in Washington, D. C. on March 16, 1937 to James and Emily Nalley Watson. Pat was a sweet, loving, and kind woman who enjoyed bingo, traveling and shopping. She was a diligent homemaker and her family was the center of her world. She and her husband, Ted enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage and created a loving home for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by them.
Pat is survived by her husband, Ted Wildman; son, James “Jimmy” Jones of Sarasota, Florida; daughter, Susan Wildman of Harker Heights, Texas; grandchildren, Shannon Shotland (Freddie) of Fort Worth, Texas, Brandon Wildman (Jo) of Euless, Texas, Ashley Worcester (Greg) of California, Maryland, Brett Jones (Gretchen) of Denver, Colorado, and Kristen Lombardo (Jon) of Hollywood, Maryland; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Hank Irving, Kerry Irving, Micky Irving, Timmy Irving; a sister, Teri Knott; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat is preceded in death by a son, Scott Wildman; and her step-father, Henry Irving.
The family will celebrate Pat’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Pat to a charity of your choice.