Pamela Kay Poplin

arsaw Va. went to be with her Lord on July 13, 2021. Pam is preceded in death by her brother James Dean Herbert Jr.
She is survived by her children: Gregory Keane, Jeffrey Keane, Jennifer Keane, Virgil Poplin II, and Ashley Poplin of Maryland, her Parents, Jimmy & Jenny Herbert of Kinsale, Va., her brothers, Terry Herbert and Gary Herbert of Kinsale Va., sisters Cheryl Sullivan of Bowling Green, Va., Deborah Minor (Tom) and Beverly Minor (John) of Hague, Va.
Pam loved her family as well as her love for all animals.
Pam will be greatly missed and remembered by her family and friends for her beautiful smile and warm loving hugs.
On August 1, family will have a celebration of Life from 2 to 5 p.m. at 5954 Sandy Point Road Kinsale, Va. A private service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Oldhams, Va. at a later date.