Norman Ollie Dean Sr, 89 years old of Ruckersville, went to his heavenly home on September 26th, 2021 at his home surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born on March 14th, 1932 to the late Reuben Brown, Dean and Fannie Lou Oliver. He was raised by Charlie & Betty Oliver. He was preceded in death by his brothers Oliver, Aubrey, Davis, R.B., Randolph Dean and sisters Bertha Dean, Marie Hensley, and Daisy Harry; great-granddaughter, Maraih Jade Lamb.
Big Norman, as he was affectionately called by many, was born and raised in Greene County. After serving in the U S Air Force, he moved to Baltimore and worked full time at Bethlehem Steel, while attending night school to become an electrician. After teaching himself to repair televisions he started Dean’s TV & Appliance stores. He didn’t stop there as he went on the adventure of making real estate investments as well as venturing into the bar business when he purchased a night club in Baltimore.
He had an eye for opportunity that others did not always see and was often told, Norman why would you want to do something like that. Almost everything he touched was a huge success because of his visions.
Wanting to move back to his roots he moved his family here in the early 70’s. He purchased a little country store/watering hole where he operated Deans Cash & Carry. Since his children were becoming of an age that they could work he continued to build his legacy with them by his side for the past 49 years. In those years he went on to purchase a truck stop. Deans 29 to which he added the Trail Motel. He also built another tavern known as the Town & Country. Other ventures included a home heating oil business, a used car business, car wash, as well as creating 4 subdivisions in the County.
His great love of the water leads him to more business deals in the Northern Neck where he also built his family retreat, “THE BAY HOUSE”. He loved the saltwater and all it had to offer, especially the times with his kids, grandkids, friends and other loved ones.
He was a self-made man that was not afraid to take a risk, he taught his children the ethic of hard work as well as how to think outside of the box. He continued to have his caretakers drive him to the businesses to make sure his family was on the job as well as his trips down Rippin Run Road to check on things. His shoes will be impossible to fill but his children and grandchildren will strive to carry on his legacy.
He loved people and had a wonderful smile and laugh. He was a humble man of strong faith and his love of family was shown by the efforts he put into his iconic legacy.
Norman is survived by His wife, Rosemary Dean. His daughter, Lori Dean Lamb, and her husband Gary, sons, Norman Dean Jr. and wife Melissa. Michael Dean and his wife Lisa, and David Dean. Grandchildren Gary Lamb, Jr., Daniel Lamb, Travis Dean, Haley White, Monica Branch, James Dean, Taylor Dean, Daniel Eppard, and Zoe Dean, and 11 great children’s grandchildren. The mother of his children, Patricia Dean, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at 7:30 on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison with visitation from 6 to 7:30 PM. Pastor Glenn Shifflett will officiate. The family would appreciate the mask being worn.
A special thank you to Dr. Bostic & his hospice team. As well as Dad’s caretakers Becky, Ellen, Sheryl, Shelby, Ashley & Tina who really made his transition the best it could possibly be.
Memorial contributions made can be made to Spring Hill Baptist Church in Ruckersville or Franklin Graham’s https://www.samaritanspurse.org.