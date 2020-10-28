It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Nancy Lee (Brock) Seright of Heathsville, Virginia, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She is mourned heavily by her husband, David Seright, her six children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, five sisters and brother, as well as many extended family members and dear friends.
Born August 1, 1956, Nancy was a woman of many talents; she was the family’s unofficial expert pie baker, a painter, and a talented crafter. She enjoyed baking, sewing, knitting, cross stitch, and quilting for her family and friends, and she always had multiple projects in the works. She loved Jesus and the beach, as well as living retirement life in rural Virginia. Nancy was a generous and loving woman, full life and joy, who will be sorely missed everyday.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations are made to an organization such as the USO, Gary Sinise Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, or similar organizations that support our military and/or first responders.