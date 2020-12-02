Myrtle Mae “Myrt” Sharpe Zampese, 77 of Colonial Beach, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Daughter to the late Ruby Thatcher, Myrt loved gardening and flowers. She was an active visitor and participated in many activities at The Colonial Beach Village, Inc. She spent most of her time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every holiday was centered around her and her family.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Tony Zampese, daughter Robin who blessed her with two grandchildren; son Tony (Sandy) who blessed her with two grandchildren and one great-grandson; daughter Janet who blessed her with four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and daughter Amy who blessed her one granddaughter. In addition to her mother, Myrt was preceded in death by her two brothers; two sisters; and son-in-law David.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org). Online condolences may be left for the family at