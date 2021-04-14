Murvin “Harold” Withers

Murvin “Harold” Withers, 61, of Centreville, Va. Departed this world on March 21, 2021. He passed due to complications from someone hitting him while walking across a parking lot. He passed peacefully with his children by his side. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Garfield Andrew Withers and Josephine Myrtle Sydnor Withers.

He was devoted to his family including one brother and four sisters. He had a heart bigger than the sun and would help anyone that needed help. He was a handyman and general contractor and built or remodeled many homes in the Northern Neck and Northern Virginia. He will be highly missed by everyone that knew him, but his heart and love will remain with everyone in their hearts.

A memorial of his life will be held on April 17, 2021 at 1 pm at Totuskey Baptist Church in Haynesville, Va.

If you would like to send flowers please send them to the church at 637 Totuskey Church Rd, Warsaw, VA 22572.

