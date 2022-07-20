given

MSGT. Gordon Gary Given

MSGT. Gordon Gary Given, USAF Ret., 81, of Tappahannock, VA, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home. He was born June 23, 1941 in Clay County, WV to Gordon Bernard Given and Ruth Harrison Given.  

Gordon served 23 years of active duty in many places around the world, including the Vietnam conflict. After his military retirement, he spent 20 years in law enforcement, which ended with his retirement from the US Department of Defense. He was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church, American Legion Post 64 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7167.  

