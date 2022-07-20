MSGT. Gordon Gary Given, USAF Ret., 81, of Tappahannock, VA, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home. He was born June 23, 1941 in Clay County, WV to Gordon Bernard Given and Ruth Harrison Given.
Gordon served 23 years of active duty in many places around the world, including the Vietnam conflict. After his military retirement, he spent 20 years in law enforcement, which ended with his retirement from the US Department of Defense. He was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church, American Legion Post 64 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7167.
He was predeceased by his parents, his son Gary L. Given, brothers Stanton Given and Clarence Harrison and a sister Sharon G. Nettles. He is survived by his wife, Patricia McDonald Given, and his children, Jennifer G. McCallum of Lake Park, GA, Rebecca G. Deryck of Newnan, GA, Christopher M. Given (Selena) of Lyndonville, NY, Graham H. Lang (Lee Ann) of Aylett, VA and Lisa L. Workman (Joseph) of Mechanicsville, VA and a sister, Jean G. Moore, of Frametown, WV. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Cobham Park Baptist Church, Warsaw, VA with Pastor Keith Williams and Pastor Donald Bowen officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery with a reception in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cobham Park Baptist Church, PO Box 306, Warsaw, VA 22572, or the American Legion Post 64, PO Box 1885, Tappahannock, VA 22560, or the VFW Post 7167, PO Box 954, Warsaw, VA 22572.