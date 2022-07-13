Mr. Richard Lee “Skip” Higgins Sr, 88, of Callao, Virginia died on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from complications following a battle with dementia.
Born on November 12, 1933 in Alexandria, Virginia, Skip was the youngest of four siblings and lived his entire life in Alexandria and the Northern Neck area of Virginia. A plumber by trade, he took great enjoyment and satisfaction in personal home construction, especially in building his beloved house on the Potomac River where he and his wife Lucy spent years working every weekend to create their dream home.
Survived by his wife Lucille “Lucy” Higgins, Skip’s greatest enjoyment was hosting family at his home in Callao Virginia where, when crabs were in season, he would create the absolute best table full of blue crabs that have ever been tasted on the river.
Skip’s first wife, Betty Jane (Warren) Higgins, preceded him in death on July 12, 1978.
Survivors include his daughter, Christy Higgins Darlington (Mike), his step-daughter, Vanessa Gaudy, his step-son, Ralph Vaquera (Cathelia), his step-son, Roy Vaquera, his son, Rick Higgins, (Nikki) plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held on July 22, 2022 at Quantico National Cemetery.