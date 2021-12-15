Mildred Wilkins Fulford, 74, of Kilmarnock, Virginia passed away December 7, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Swanson (Jimmy), Penny Barton (Billy), Glenda Newsome (John E.) , Kathy Rock (Lennie) and Jamie Bowen; 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; brother, Chuck Wilkins (Tammy), sister, Faye Burnette (Danny) and brother-in-law, Ralph Fulford. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Fulford and her parents, Millard F. Wilkins and Geraldine McNeal Wilkins.
Graveside services was held 1 p. m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Warsaw, Virginia. Family received friends 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Virginia.