Mildred Wilkins Fulford

Mildred Wilkins Fulford, 74, of Kilmarnock, Virginia passed away December 7, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Swanson (Jimmy), Penny Barton (Billy), Glenda Newsome (John E.) , Kathy Rock (Lennie) and Jamie Bowen; 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; brother, Chuck Wilkins (Tammy), sister, Faye Burnette (Danny) and brother-in-law, Ralph Fulford. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Fulford and her parents, Millard F. Wilkins and Geraldine McNeal Wilkins.

Graveside services was held 1 p. m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Warsaw, Virginia. Family received friends 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Virginia.

Mildred Wilkins Fulford, 74, of Kilmarnock, Virginia passed away December 7, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Swanson (Jimmy), Penny Barton (Billy), Glenda Newsome (John E.) , Kathy Rock (Lennie) and Jamie Bowen; 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; brother, Chuck Wilkins (Tammy), sister, Faye Burnette (Danny) and brother-in-law, Ralph Fulford. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Fulford and her parents, Millard F. Wilkins and Geraldine McNeal Wilkins.

Graveside services was held 1 p. m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Warsaw, Virginia. Family received friends 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Virginia.

To send flowers to the family of Mildred Fulford, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.