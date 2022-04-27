Michael Francis Henry, 76, of Mount Holly, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was a retired Supervisor for Chrysler Corp. where he was loved and respected by his colleagues. Mike enjoyed fishing in his down time but more than anything, he adored and cherished his family.
He is survived by his life partner, Peggy Largent; son, Brian Henry (Mary); daughters, Nina Sheets (Doug) and Jessica Crowley (Steven); sister, Gloria Maddix; grandchildren, Mollie, Allison, Erin, Brandon, Matthew, Sarrah, Eric and Cody; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Tanner, Paisley, Amelia, Beckett, Rylie, Hayden, Levi, Conner, Addlyn, Kynsley, Alaina, Braiden, Kaid, and Adrianna.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Warren G. and Olive Egerton Henry; mother of his children, Mary Henry; and granddaughter, Kathryn.
A celebration of Mike’s life will be held privately at a later date at his home.