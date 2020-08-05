Merteen Self Arbogast, 91, of Timberville, VA passed away July 23, 2020 at Shenandoah Place in New Market. She was born August 20, 1928 in Westmoreland County to Bradley and Evelyn White Self.
Merteen worked in the records department at Madison College. She was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway where she was active in Sunday school and the Women’s Group. She loved the Baltimore Orioles.
On August 7, 1954 she married Martin Dwight Arbogast, who preceded her in death November 28, 2986.
Surviving are three sons, Dwight Wayne Arbogast of Broadway, David Bradley Arbogast of Timberville, and Jerry Lane Arbogast of Mt. Jackson; one daughter, Teresa Arbogast Whetzel of Snow Hill, MD; six grandchildren, Brandon Arbogast, Preston Arbogast, Erica Aristizabal, Lindsey Whetzel, Scott Arbogast, and Jodi Clarke; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel Self of Montross; one sister, Dorethia Minor of Warsaw; and three sisters-in-law, Mildred Self of Montross, Joyce Self of Warsaw, and Margaret Self of Coles Point.
A graveside service was conducted July 27, by Dr. Thomas Murphy at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.