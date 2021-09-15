Melanie Smallwood Brumfield, 70 of Montross, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. “Mele” was an educator, guidance counselor, mother, grandmother, community fixture, and beloved friend. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Rosser Flynn “Manny” Smallwood and Rita Scates Smallwood; her brother, Michael Smallwood; and by her husband, Charles Preston Brumfield. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Flynn Albus (JD) and Paige Woodhouse (David McCauley), as well as her grandchildren, Madison, Warren, Caleb, and Ashley.
Mele’s greatest joy in this world was making people laugh, and sharing her memorable laugh with others. As she moves into the next life, she looks forward to rejoining her long-gone family and cherished friends.
A visitation will be held at Welch Funeral Home, Montross, Virginia on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 9702 Gayton Road, #110, Richmond, VA 23238 or https://action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31271&mfc_pref=T&31271.donation=form1