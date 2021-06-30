Maureen Alice Ogden Booth, 82, of Farnham, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her home on June 22, 2021, comforted by family. She is now at peace having ended a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s and joins her Lord and Savior to begin her new and eternal life.
Maureen was born on February 21, 1939 in CoCo Solo, Panama. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Wade Ogden, Jr; her mother, Kathleen Hess Ogden; brother, Earl Wade Ogden, III; and her sister, Kathleen Baker, all of Norfolk, Virginia.
Maureen is survived by her spouse and love of her life for over sixty years, Thomas H. Booth; daughter, Theresa M. Jackman of Woodbridge, Virginia; son, Eugene T. Booth, his wife Raquel and their two children, Veronica and William, of Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Maureen is also survived by her sister, Colleen Duesing of Hardy, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Maureen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy; she loved them dearly. Maureen enjoyed being around her many friends and family, and traveling whenever possible.
She graduated from Norview High School in Norfolk, Virginia in 1957 and from Norfolk Business College in 1959. She retired as a medical receptionist in St. Mary’s County, Maryland and relocated to Farnham, Virginia with her husband in 1999.
She attended St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Tappahannock, Virginia where a Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
A graveside service will take place prior to interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia, at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Maureen to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060.