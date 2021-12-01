Mary Louise Hann Alexander, 96, of Westminster, MD, passed away on November 19, 2021 at Carroll Lutheran Village. Born on July 25, 1925, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ethel Simpson Stallknecht. Twice married, she was the beloved wife of the late Russell R. Hann, Sr., and the late Harry Alexander.
Years ago, Mary worked as a secretary for a defense contractor, and later in life she worked as a professional watercolor artist, well known for her paintings of the work boats and watermen of the Chesapeake Bay. She raised her family in Baltimore County, Maryland then retired with her husband Russell to the Northern Neck of Virginia. She was active at Fairfield’s United Methodist Church where fellow parishioners competed for her delicious pound cakes. Mary Lou loved to sing harmony and often said if she is reincarnated, she wants to come back singing bass.
Surviving her are children: Russell R. Hann, Jr., C. Janine Ruby, and Patricia Hann, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by siblings: Edward Stallknecht, Winifred Stallknecht Murray and grandson, Andrew Hann.
A celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Fairfield’s United Methodist Church, 14741 Northumberland Hwy, Burgess, Va. Interment Fairfields United Methodist Cemetery with a reception to follow in the Church Hall. A visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. A visitation was held 1 - 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.
