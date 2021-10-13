Mary Jane Withers, age 68, of Farnham, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. She was born on July 23, 1953 to the late Vernon Lyell and Daisy Darcas Headley Gallagher and was a lifelong resident of the Northern Neck. Mary was a secretary at the Earl Withers Lumber Company.
She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and also enjoyed attending services at Coan Baptist Church. Mary had a great love of music. She was a founding member of Young Country Band, which became YCB (when they weren’t so young anymore), and then the Sierra Band. She enjoyed performing and was widely known throughout the area for her beautiful voice and talent on the guitar and piano. Mary was a member of the Callao Moose Lodge and loved duck pin bowling. She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and many asked her to make their wedding cakes. Mary had a love of animals, especially her cats: Tigger, Coconut, and Julie; and her sweet dog, Josie. Above all Mary absolutely adored being a grandmother and doted on her grandchildren who loved to hear her sing and play music.
Mary is survived by her son, Gary Wayne Withers, Jr.; her daughter, Angie Marie Dawson (Jason); her three wonderful grandchildren: Casey Marie Dawson, Ashley Elizabeth Dawson, and Tyler Wayne Dawson; her special companion, Charles Gallagher; her brother, Lyell Gallagher (Cathy); her sisters Carolyn Neale and Laura Mae Dawson; numerous nieces and nephews; and her brother-in-law Thomas M. Jett. Besides her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Wayne Withers, Sr; her sister Virginia “Jenny” Jett; and brothers-in-law: Thomas “Bowie” Neale, Burnell L. Fallin, Elwood Ray Dawson, and Louis H. Wilkins. A graveside service will be held privately and the family will celebrate Mary’s life at a date, time and place that will be announced shortly. Please check back here for this information. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Mary to either the American Diabetes Association or Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.