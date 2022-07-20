Mary Hoffmaster Norton was born on August 30, 1934 and went to heaven on June 22, 2022. She was born in Elgin, Illinois to Carney Harry Lester Hoffmaster and Agnes O’Donnel Hoffmaster. She grew up in Washington, DC with her older brother David Hoffmaster, Sr.
She married Norman Mills Norton on October 25, 1952. They moved to Alexandria, VA. She was always a very active and joyful person – volunteering at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and School, active in the HOA of Bren Mar Park, and the garden club of the Fairfax Extension office.
Once she retired and they moved to Colonial Beach, she became active in the Free Clinic at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic church. She was concerned with the poor of the area and started, volunteered, and ran a food pantry at St. Elizabeth’s for over 15 years. She also loved to travel. She covered the globe from Hawaii, to the Panama Canal to Alaska to Germany. She enjoyed being part of the St. Elizabeth’s “roamin’ Catholics” group.
Left to cherish her memory are three children Keith Norton (Patricia) of Columbia, MO; Anne Harrison (Rev. Mr. John) of Clemmons, NC; John Norton (Brenda) of Richmond, VA; and six grandchildren Beth Moody (Will) of Pfafftown, NC; Greg Harrison of Dallas, TX; David Norton (Victoria, Anthony, and Tristan) of Kansas City, MO; Andrew Norton of Moore, OK; Ryan Norton of Richmond, VA; and Jake Norton of Richmond, VA; one great grandchild, Piper Moody; her brother David Hoffmaster (Joann) LaPlata, MD; and her many nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter, Emily Alice Norton.
A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Colonial Beach, VA August 27, 11 AM.