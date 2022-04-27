Mary “Helen” Grigsby passed-away at home on April 8, 2022, at the age of 80 after a long struggle with dementia and heart disease. She is at peace now…no pain and no more fear.
Helen was born to Agnes Lorraine Middleton and James Bernard Goldsmith of Waldorf Maryland on March 26, 1942; she was the fourth of five girls.
She attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School for here primary education and graduated from Laplata High school in 1960, after which she met her husband of 52 years, Marvin Francis Grigsby and raised two sons, James and Donald.
Helen had a true love of animals and never turned a stay away; and, she always kept a doggie-buddy or two nearby for company! She had a quick and pithy sense of humor that could easily get laughs and draw people into her “stories”.
She worked as a secretary and book-keeper for the federal government, banking, and hospitality industries during her working years and enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and playing billiards in her free-time.
A memorial service has not been planned at this time. Anyone who would like to contact the family please do so at the following address:
C/O Donald L. Grigsby
P.O. Box 188
Mount Holly
VA 22524