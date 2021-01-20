Mary Emma Burgess, age 84, of Yorktown, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. She was born on September 12, 1936 to Marvin Judson Burgess and Emma Elizabeth Bradbury Burgess.Raised on the family farm, Mary developed a love of animals which she maintained her entire life.
She graduated from Heathsville High School and worked at the Virginia Elastic Corporation. 40 years ago Mary moved to Yorktown to be closer to her family. She will be deeply missed by them. Mary is survived by her niece and nephew, Linda Burgess and Michael Burgess (Betsy).
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Henrietta Childrey; and a brother, Marvin Burgess.
Due to the COVID pandemic the family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, remembrance contributions may be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 133, Farnham, VA 22460.