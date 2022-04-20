Mary Angeline Boling Brimer, 94 of Reedville, VA passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2022, surrounded by family.
Mary lived a long, beautiful life of faith and service. She was a long time member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Reedville and Rebekah circle, and a member of the Eastern Star. Mary volunteered at Friends of Northumberland Animal Shelter and delivered meals on wheels.
Mary came to Fairport in Northumberland County in1968 with the love of her life, Ralph Brimer, where they opened Fairport Superette, a grocery store that served the community and the fishing industry of Reedville for many years. She would always say how proud she was to serve her community and “God bless America”.
Predeceased in death by her parents, a brother, Jimmy, her beloved husband Ralph Brimer, and son, Tommy Brimer.
She is survived by her two daughters, Iris Jones (Paul) of Montross, and Mary Brimer of Oldhams; three grandchildren, Stacy Gough (David Benson) of Reedville, Heather Jeffries (Caleigh) of Lancaster, and Paul Jones III (Danielle) of Mechanicsville; three great grandchildren, Jada Jeffries, Gavin Benson, and Amelia Benson; two sisters, Alice Jeanette Hetherman and Elizabeth Ann Lail, and a special caretaker, Jessica D. Jones. She is also survived by loving nieces, cousins and family.
Funeral services was held at Bethany United Methodist Church in Reedville on Wednesday April 20, 2022 with visitation at 10 AM, service at 11AM and graveside at Roseland Cemetery. Pallbearers : Paul Jones Jr, David Benson, Bill Packett III, Caleigh Jeffries, Edwin Hiner,
Memorials can be made to the Friends of Northumberland Animal Shelter.