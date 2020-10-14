Martin George Thomas

Martin George Thomas, 92, of Tappahannock, VA passed away peacefully at his home on October 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Sue N. Martin, his daughter Brenda (John), his son Ron (Debbie), and was predeceased in death by his daughter Pat (Robert). He was also predeceased in death by a grandson, but is survived by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. He loved his family, his farm, and having served his country he held a special place in his heart for veterans. A small memorial service is planned for the future.

For those wishing to made a memorial contribution, please consider the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.

Martin George Thomas, 92, of Tappahannock, VA passed away peacefully at his home on October 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Sue N. Martin, his daughter Brenda (John), his son Ron (Debbie), and was predeceased in death by his daughter Pat (Robert). He was also predeceased in death by a grandson, but is survived by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. He loved his family, his farm, and having served his country he held a special place in his heart for veterans. A small memorial service is planned for the future.

For those wishing to made a memorial contribution, please consider the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.

To plant a tree in memory of Martin Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.