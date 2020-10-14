Martin George Thomas, 92, of Tappahannock, VA passed away peacefully at his home on October 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Sue N. Martin, his daughter Brenda (John), his son Ron (Debbie), and was predeceased in death by his daughter Pat (Robert). He was also predeceased in death by a grandson, but is survived by two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. He loved his family, his farm, and having served his country he held a special place in his heart for veterans. A small memorial service is planned for the future.
For those wishing to made a memorial contribution, please consider the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust.