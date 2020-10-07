Marjorie Ann Headley Shearin, 87, of Lottsburg, departed her Earthly life on October 1, 2020. Marjorie was born in Farnham, Virginia to the late Judson Reamy Headley and Mary Victoria Wilson Headley. She was the widow of Jesse Blackwell Pierce Shearin, Jr. She was a graduate of Smithdeal Massey Business College and retired from Northumberland County Social Services where she worked for many years as an Eligibility Specialist.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Tony Shearin (Linda) of Lottsburg and Tom Shearin (Connie) of Florence, S.C.; her daughter Olivia Wright (Andy); her grandchildren: Lindsay Rose (Shawn), Rachel McCabe (Justin), Tyler Shearin (Megan), Leanna Crews (Anthony) and Konnor Wright; her great-grandchildren: Cailey Rose, Carrington McCabe, Peyton Crews, Pierce Rose, Bayleigh Shearin and Grant Crews. She is also survived by a devoted family friend, Connie Lewis and her wonderful homecare nurse, Valerie Betts. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her step-grandson, David A. Wright. All of those who knew her will feel her absence deeply.
Marjorie was a talented musician and a devout Christian, and she served as the organist at her beloved Bethany Baptist Church in Callao for over forty years. She also brought comfort to many bereaved families as the organist for the Jones Ash Funeral Home for over thirty years.
Although her professional accomplishments were numerous, Marjorie was most proud of raising a family. She cherished each member of her family and her love for them was boundless. She loved her family more than anything.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The Reverend Kori Kiss will officiate. All social distancing protocols will be respected and adhered to.
To honor Marjorie’s commitment to her church and her deep love of music the family asks that in lieu of flowers you donate to the Bethany Baptist Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 641, Callao, VA 22435 in her name. Services will be handled by Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw, Virginia.