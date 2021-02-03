Marilyn Deihl O’Bier, 73, of Callao passed away on January 26 surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on April 25, 1947 to George Henry Deihl, Sr. and Mary Ruth Smith Deihl in Sunnybank, Virginia. She graduated from Northumberland High School in 1965.
She met the love of her life, Stanley Leon O’Bier, Sr. in 12th grade math class and, after some pursuing at the Burgess Dairy Freeze where she worked, they married in Reedville on New Year’s Eve a couple years later. They recently celebrated 53 years of marriage.
She was a hard-working owner of Pride of Virginia Seafood and Trucking. Outside of working and raising two boys, she was a Room Mother at Callao Elementary School, a Cub Scouts Den Mother, and a Youth Fellowship Group Leader at Henderson United Methodist Church. She also served as President of the Northumberland Junior Women’s Club.
Marilyn was a kindhearted soul who adored animals and often had a back porch full of woodland creatures waiting to be fed by her, and always had a beloved cat. Her favorite animal was the elephant, and she had an extensive collection of elephant figurines, jewelry and more.
She was an extraordinary woman who was almost always dressed to impress and was never seen in the same outfit twice. She loved to go shopping and would end each day with a glass of fine chardonnay, a good book and an ice cream cone.
Her favorite place to be was on the beach and her fondest memories were beach trips with her family. She always loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and took great pride in hosting holiday gatherings and making all of her loved ones feel special.
Her mother Mary Ruth and father George predeceased her. Marilyn is survived by her husband Stanley Leon O’Bier, Sr., her son Stanley Leon O’Bier, Jr. (Kimberly), her son William (Bill) Henry O’Bier (Dana), her grandchildren, Logan, Mallory, Andrew, Taylor, Sydney, Chloey and Alley, her sister Ruth Courtney (John), brother Stuart Deihl (Sharon), brother George Henry Deihl Jr. (Gail) and her beloved cat, Snoopy.
Marilyn will be eternally missed by all.
A walk-through visitation was held at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel on Friday, January 29, followed by a private funeral service and a burial in the Henderson U.M.C. Cemetery in Callao, where all friends were welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad or Callao Volunteer Fire Department.