Marian Lucille Heddings, age 93, of Kinsale, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Marian was born in Arlington, Virginia to Robert Ivan and Daisy Mae Turner.
Marian and her husband, Donald lived in Alexandria, Virginia until moving to the Northern Neck in the 1970’s. Marian so loved her home on the water. There she enjoyed cross-stitch, reading, watching Jeopardy and soap operas. She was a huge football fan and always cheered on the Washington Redskins. She loved eating crabs and had a passion for Krispy Kreme Donuts. Marian’s greatest joy was her family and was most happy when she was with them.
Marian is survived by her children, Charles M. Heddings (Brenda), Charleen M. Heddings Wilson (James), and Mark S. Heddings (Wendy); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Alma M. Beavers and Jean M. Gartzke; and brother, Robert I. Turner, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Heddings; and daughter, Marsha S. Duncan.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P. O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141 or ocrahope.org.