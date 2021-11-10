Marguerite “ Peggy” Mock Dobyns beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021 in Manassas, VA . Peggy was surrounded by her daughter Sue Dobyns and her sons Ed and Bob Dobyns by her bedside. Peggy was born on December 18, 1932 in Pelzer, S.C. She was raised in Richmond, VA along with her older sister Mary Sue. The family moved to their summer home at “Driftwood” on Wilkins Creek in Northumberland County at Mundy Point following the death of their father. It was there that she met and married Keen Dobyns of Hague, VA in Westmoreland County in 1955.
Peggy is predeceased by her husband Edward “Keen” Dobyns, her parents Joseph Edgar Mock and Marguerite Cloud Mock, her sister Mary Sue Milton of Charlotte, NC, brothers-in-law Jack Dobyns of Hague, VA and Dr. Cecil Milton of Charlotte, NC and her son Whit Dobyns of Centreville, VA.
Peggy and Keen had four children and lived in Newport News, VA, Greensboro, NC and in 1972 they moved to Springfield, VA settling in the West Springfield area on Carrleigh Pkwy. Peggy affectionately known as “Mrs D” to all of her children’s friends was everyone’s second Mom. There wasn’t one of her children’s friends that came to the house over the years that she didn’t welcome with open arms. She greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and a big warm hug.
In her later life, Peggy lived in Fredericksburg, VA and Cape Coral, Florida before returning to the Northern Virginia area to be near her family. Peggy enjoyed singing, traveling with friends and family, camping with her sons and spending time with her grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her children Ed Dobyns (Lori) of Fredericksburg, Bob Dobyns of Culpeper, and Sue Dobyns of Fairfax; grandchildren Edward (Liz), Daniel, Joseph, and Kathryn; nephew Tom Milton (Stuart), two nieces Susan Moriceau (Laurent) and Julie Corley (Kent) and five great nephews, one great niece and one great-great niece.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Memory of PEGGY DOBYNS, to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
Memorial service to take place at Yeocomico Church, Tucker Hill, VA in December. Additional information to be provided via Welch Funeral Home at www.welchfuneralhomeva.com.