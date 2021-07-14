Margaret Wene Dawson Gregg, longtime resident of Lexington, KY passed away on February 24, 2020, at the age of 91, and at the home of her daughter and son-in-law where she had been living for almost eleven years. She passed away peacefully seated in her traditional place on the couch, while watching her favorite nightly game show and eating her favorite after dinner cookie.
Margaret Wene was born in Callao, Virginia. She was the only child of Cabot and Elise Dawson, also of Callao, Virginia. She graduated from the high school then in Callao and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Business from Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) in 1950. She married William D. Gregg in 1951, and lived in various states on the east coast before settling in Lexington, Kentucky. She retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco after twenty plus years of employment.
Margaret Wene is survived by her children Ginger Cord (Everitt) of Lexington KY, and Michael Gregg of Jacksonville, FL. Grandchildren include Whitney Rubison of Santa Barbara, CA, Andrew Gregg (Crystal) of Jacksonville, Florida, Rebecca Van Norman (Craig) of Dallas TX, and Katrina Knight of Lexington, KY. Great Grandchildren include William Rubison of Santa Barbara, CA, and Mikey Gregg of Jacksonville, FL.
Margaret Wene’s ashes will be buried beside her parents, to whom she was always devoted, during a family service at Henderson Methodist Church, Callao, VA on July 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. Arrangements being handled by Welch Funeral Home, Warsaw, VA.