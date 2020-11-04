Margaret V. Buchholz, 90, passed away on October 29. 2020, at her home in Colonial Beach, Virginia. She was born on March 31, 1930, as the youngest of 13 children to the late Claude and Emma Critzer. Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Buchholz; son, John Holt; step-daughter, Pat Sandrus; step-son, Fred Buchholz Jr. and grandson Billy Sandrus. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Marie Wharam (Wayne), Tim Holt (Tresa), Jenny Holt, Brad Holt (MaryJane), Andy Atwell (Colleen) and Greg Buchholz (Holly), 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, niece Pat Buchholz, sister Myrtle Isaacs, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Marge was an active member of Colonial Beach United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed many years of volunteering at the food pantry and opportunity shop. Throughout her life she enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo, horse racing, attending auctions, traveling; and most importantly spending time with her large family and friends. She was a seamstress, domestic helper, People’s Drug Store food service worker, and finished her working years as the manager for Safeway Corporate Cafeteria in Landover, Maryland. Marge will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be at Storke Funeral Home Chapel, Colonial Beach on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, Marge’s family would appreciate donations to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd #9309, Tappahannock, VA 22560 or Colonial Beach United Methodist Church, PO Box 189, Colonial Beach, VA 22443
