Margaret Frances Warwick, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born on August 28, 1936 to John Wortley and Berta Elno Hayes and is the widow of Earl Bramble Warwick. Margaret was a devoted member of Bethany Baptist Church. She had a very strong work ethic and was employed for many years at the Levi’s factory and then for Little River Seafood as a seafood packer. Margaret loved watching sports, especially the Braves and Cowboys.
Margaret is survived by her son, David Wayne Warwick (Cheryl); her daughter, Brenda Lee Teets; grandchildren, David W. “D. J.” Warwick, Jr., Ashley Grace Warwick, Kristen Nicole Warwick, Ron Lewis, and Laney DeCosta; her sisters, Dorothy Farmer and Virginia Akers (Bobby); her beloved dog, Snoopy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Earl Bramble Warwick; a brother, Grover Hayes; a sister, Thelma Brooks; and brothers-in-law, Jefferson Farmer and Norman Brooks.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Kori Kiss officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 82, Callao, VA 22435 or Bethany Baptist Church, P. O. Box 641, Callao, VA 22435.