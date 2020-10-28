Margaret Eileen “Cookie” Robinson of Callao, Virginia departed her Earthly life on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at the age of 76. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Glendon Edwards and Maggie Anna Bryant Edwards and was born in Washington, D.C.
Cookie arrived in the Northern Neck as a teen and spent most of her life there, apart from attending Cosmetology School in Lake Charles, LA and living in Texas for a few years. It was here in Fairport that she raised the family that she cherished so dearly.
Self-employed as a cosmetologist and hairdresser for many years, Cookie made many women look and feel their best for both special occasions and everyday life. She was a creative soul and also enjoyed sewing, painting, drawing. What Cookie will be best remembered for, however, is her loving spirit and kind soul. She had a hand in raising all of her grandchildren and all of them are better for it. Cookie loved the Lord, her family, and animals. She rescued a number of abused and abandoned animals. She leaves behind a legacy of love and caring.
Left behind to cherish memories of her are her sons William R. Robinson and Daniel B. Robinson; her daughter Tammy A. Robinson-Self (Timmy), her beloved grandchildren: Meredith Lynn (Joey), Chandler Delcambre, Molly Robinson, Dallen Stone (Bobbie), Brandy Ness (Matthew) and Callie Robinson; her dear great-grandbabies: Reggie, Bradon and Ben; and her dearest friend, Nancy Tripp. Cookie was predeceased by her parents, her brother Ronnie Edwards, and her infant daughter Laura Elizabeth.
The family will have a private graveside service where Cookie will be laid to rest alongside her daughter Laura Elizabeth.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor Cookie’s great love of animals and her time spent volunteering for them by making a contribution in her name to the Animal Welfare League of the Northern Neck, P.O. Box 975, White Stone, VA 22578.