Lynn E. Basar of Montross, VA, born May 20, 1947, died October 12, 2021 at home after a long illness amongst comfort of friends and family.
She is survived by her beloved son, Brandon Colin Basar (Caroline); her beautiful grandchildren, Isabelle Jane and Colton Scott; sisters, Valerie and Victoria and brother, Hunter.
Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, and her son, Brian Scot Basar.
A private interment will be held at Historyland Memorial Park, King George, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 222, Montross, VA 22520.
Lynn’s final wish was for everyone to often share a smile or act of kindness.