Lucille Painter Hoffman, age 93, of Callao, Virginia, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Wednesday November 10th, 2021. Lucille was born on April 15th, 1928 to the late D. Herbert and Gladys Painter in Montebello, VA. A stellar student and pioneer in her early years, Lucille founded the Honor Society and served as President for the SPTA of Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, VA. She loved sports and earned a Varsity Letter in Basketball as a Guard.
Lucille married James Franklin “Frank” Hoffman in Alexandria, VA in 1949 and were married for 65 years until Frank’s passing in 2015. She was an accomplished entrepreneur as a beautician of 35 years, devoted gardener who loved planting flowers and riding her tractor, talented seamstress, Hallmark movie connoisseur, and loved having her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren at her home on the water. Lucille was a servant of God, serving as a founding member of the Groveton Baptist Church and longtime active member of the Warsaw Baptist Church (WBC). She frequently volunteered providing Meals on Wheels for members of her community and sewed dresses for the reservation WBC supported. After living for almost a century, she happily shared her experiences with anyone who asked, always extended a helping hand, prided herself as an outstanding host, and was a friend to all. Lucille had a wonderful life filled with friendship, family, and faith and her memory and spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of all she touched during her 93 years.
Caring sister to late Maxine, Louise, and Ruth, her smile and warm hugs will be dearly missed by: daughter Dee and husband Scott Butterfield of Vienna; son Jay and wife Markie Hoffman of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Haley Butterfield, Suzie Butterfield, Jason and wife Cassie Hoffman, Jordan Hoffman, Jamie Healy; and great grandchildren, Gage Bowers, Peyton Bowers, and Jaxon Hoffman.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Warsaw Baptist Church with Rev. Leslie Park officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.