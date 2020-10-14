Lucille Crabbe Wade (age 93) went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 5, 2020.
She died at her home in Callao, Virginia. Lucille, the daughter of Leeunia Dodson and Lewis Walter Crabbe, was born and raised in Callao.
She worked at Kissinger Spring canning tomatoes as a youth and retired from Prince George’ County Maryland Government as an Administrative Assistant. Some of Lucille’s favorite pastimes were serving actively at Bethany Baptist Church and growing vegetable gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank L. Wade and grandson John D. Halterman, III. Survivors include her three children Terry Halterman of Heathsville, VA; Joannie Wallace of Owings, MD; and Larry Wade of Callao, VA; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Lucille will be buried at Henderson United Methodist Church in a private, family graveside service.