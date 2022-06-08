Louisa “Lisa” Morton Chute, 85, of Tappahannock, formerly of New York, NY, Annapolis, MD and Peaks Island, ME died peacefully at home surrounded by love. Lisa was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia to the late Woolridge Brown Morton, Jr. and Louisa Lay Morton. She was the widow of John Lawrence Chute, Jr.
Lisa was a graduate of the St. Agnes Episcopal School and of Sweet Briar College. She also studied at the Sorbonne for a year. Lisa worked for publishers Holt, Rinehart & Winston and Oxford University Press in New York City. Throughout her life, Lisa was a devoted supporter of libraries both as a librarian and volunteer. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Warsaw, Virginia and The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America.
Lisa was an avid reader, gardener, knitter, follower of all sport and, in her younger years, sailor. Most of all Lisa was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and large extended family.
Lisa was predeceased by her father Brown, mother Louisa and husband John. She is survived by her three children: daughter Kristin Ordahl and sons Rolf Ordahl and Thomas Ordahl; her grandchildren: Elsa Ordahl, Trygve Ordahl and Louisa Gibson; and stepchildren: Christina Chute and Adelaide Chute. She is also survived by her brother W. Brown Morton III, and sisters Marion Carroll and Lucie Morton as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors. A special thanks to her devoted friend and caregiver, JoAnne.
Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate in loving memory of Lisa to the Essex County Animal Shelter.