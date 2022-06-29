Lisa Dawn Hall, 47, of Warsaw, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph Everett Hall, Sr. and Page Hale Rock Hall. She was a member of Welcome Grove Baptist Church and a graduate of Rappahannock High School where she enjoyed the culinary program and got her culinary arts certification. Lisa was a bright light to those who knew her and an inspiration to all. Everyone who knew her saw firsthand how to live joyfully and with abundant grace, even while battling chronic illness.
Lisa loved shopping with the girls, vacationing at the beach (especially Myrtle Beach), butterflies and music. She loved cooking, especially with and for her family. Randy Travis and Kenny Chesney were her favorite artists and going to see them in concert were highlights for Lisa. She loved elephants; their gentle strength and intelligence made them the perfect spirit animal for her. Lisa loved photography. Her lifelong interest in taking pictures began with a class after graduating and she kept this interest throughout her life.
Left to cherish Lisa’s memory are her mother, Page; her siblings: Joseph E. Hall, Jr. (Jane Sanders), Sandra Page Hall (Paul Beum), and Mark Warren Hall (Lisa Kelley); her beloved family dogs Sadie and Bo; and the light of her life, niece Mackenzie Dawn Hall. Also surviving Lisa are her fellow patients and friends at the Tappahannock Dialysis Center. Other special people in Lisa’s life were Sandy Hall and Camdyn Michalak, Joey and Allyson Anthony, Michael Langford, Debbie Smith, Margie Schools, her Welcome Grove Church family, Dr. Martin Starkman, Dr. Vicki Kinsel, Dr. William Brand, and Dr. Angela Ernst. Lisa was predeceased by her father and her special friend Joseph Anthony.
A funeral service for Lisa was held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Welcome Grove Baptist Church. The Reverend Willard Bowen officiated. Burial followed in the Welcome Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in loving memory of Lisa to the National Kidney Foundation, 1622 East Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228 or at www.kidney.org.