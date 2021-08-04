Linda Ellen Scates Holsinger, 71, of Warsaw passed away at home surrounded by the family that she adored on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Born in Farmer’s Fork, Virginia to Earl Zacharias and Martha Ann Dishman Scates, she was the wife of Edward Gray Holsinger. Linda retired from the Town of Warsaw where she served for almost thirty years as Financial Director.
Linda is survived by Edward, her loving husband of 52 years; her adoring sons Steven E. Holsinger (Lisa) and Gary W. Holsinger; her grandsons Christopher M. Holsinger (Cynthia), Zachary E. Holsinger and Jeffrey S. Holsinger; and her precious great-granddaughter Felicia Nicole Holsinger. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Louise Scates and Nancy Holsinger. Linda was predeceased by her parents, her brothers E. Edward Scates and Robert A. Scates and her brother-in-law David Holsinger.
After a short time working for a local attorney Linda began her career at the Town of Warsaw. She enjoyed the position immensely. She also loved sewing and board games. Linda lived for her family – being a mama was her favorite thing in the world until her grandsons came along, and then she was overjoyed when her great-granddaughter Felicia was born. Linda will be deeply missed by all of them.
A memorial service for Linda was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Menokin Baptist Church with the Reverend Dr. Jason Patrick officiating. A light supper will follow. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor your memory of Linda by making a donation to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.