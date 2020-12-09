Lewis G. Thomas, Jr., 76, of Lancaster, Virginia passed away on December 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was U. S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sherry S. Thomas, sons, Ted Thomas (Crystal) and David Thomas (Diana) ; grandchildren, Britney Thomas, Cassie Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Kyle Thomas and Katherine Thomas and sister, Lucille Gray (Francis). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis G. Thomas, Sr. and Hilda C. Thomas; daughter, Angela Thomas and brother, Melvin Thomas.
After leaving the Army, Lewis worked at Virginia Tractor in Richmond as a mechanic. He also owned and operated Thomas’s Shop and later became a waterman. He will be greatly missed by his family, whom he loved so very much and a host of very close friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p. m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Va. Interment will follow the service at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lively, Va. Family will receive friends 6-8 p. m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research, P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9925, Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 205, Lively, VA 22507 or Upper Lancaster Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 176, Lively, VA 22507.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Swainey, the nurses and the staff at RGH Cancer Center for the compassionate care they showed Lewis.