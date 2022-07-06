Leonard Eugene “Gene” Walker, 72, of Callao, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018. Gene loved his kids, ALL of his kids. Gene was an instigator and loved to antagonize. He loved Nascar and country music and poking fun at and with his family and friends. If you couldn’t take it, you didn’t dare dish it because you were going to get your heaping helping.
Gene is survived by his first wife Barbara Jackson of Portland OR, his biggest mistake, Angela (Angie) Walker; his daughter Stacy Caudill and husband Paul of Jacksonville NC; two sons, Charles (Charlie) Walker and wife Erin of Portland OR, and Robert (Michael) Walker of Callao; a step-daughter Shelley Dawson of Callao; the love of his life and first grandchild, Angel Vandeloecht of Haynesville and Julian Walker of Portland OR; 3 great-grandchildren, Leland Vandeloecht, Heather Delano, Connor Vandeloecht and Aubrey Riston coming in October; sister, Joyce Smith and husband Robert of Callao and half-sister Irma Moon and husband George of Lottsburg.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Charlotte Walker.
The memorial service, was held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Coan Baptist Church. Gene was cremated and his ashes remain with Angie.