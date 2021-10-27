Lela B. Tomlin, 94, of Wicomico Church, Virginia passed away October 19, 2021.
She is the widow of Charles E. Tomlin, Jr. and John Reynolds Ingram. She is survived by her children, Charles E. “Chip” Tomlin, III (Helen) of Roanoke, Thomas “Tommy” Tomlin (Elsie) of Wicomico Church and Evelyn E. Tomlin of Wicomico Church; grandchildren, Christopher E. Tomlin, Charles T. Tomlin , Rachel Tomlin Sanford (Bradly).
She was a retired school teacher for the Northumberland County School System and a member of Wicomico Parish Church.
Funeral services will be held 2 p. m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service at Wicomico Parish Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p. m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wicomico Parish Church, P. O. Box 70, Wicomico Church, VA 22579 or a charity of your choice.