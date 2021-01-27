Lawrence (Larry) Lee Burian

Burian, Lawrence (Larry) Lee, 85, of Williamsburg, passed away on December 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith; and his father, Edward Burian. Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Vera Irene; daughters, Sandra Green (Thomas) of Maryland; Kimberly Salmon (Ted), of Montross, Virginia; Susan, of Williamsburg; and Patricia DiStefano (Stephen); sister Karen Boresi (Charlie) of St. Louis, Missouri and brother John Burian (Kathryn) of Girardeau, Missouri; and nine grand-children and five great grandchildren.
Larry was born in St. Louis, Missouri and moved to Northern Virginia in 1972, where he was President of the National Air Transportation Association for 25 years. Larry was an avid aviator and flew various types of aircraft in his lifetime. He served in the United States Air Force from in 1953-1957. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held later this year at Arlington National Cemetery.