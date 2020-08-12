Lawrence Franklin Altaffer, III, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was 73 years old. He is survived by his sister, Betty Lumpkin; his children, Anne Asplin, Elizabeth Fedowitz, and Lawrence F. Altaffer, IV; and his grandchildren, John “Max” Fedowitz, Henry Fedowitz, Grace Asplin, and Lawrence F. Altaffer, V. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Lawrence F. Altaffer, Jr., and his basset hound, Holly. A memorial service will be held later in the fall.
Larry was born January 7, 1947, to Virginia and Lawrence F. Altaffer, Jr. in Richmond. He grew up in Warsaw where he spent his high school years at Rappahannock High playing football and baseball, and his summers sailing and fishing on the Rappahannock River. As a boy he earned the distinction of Eagle Scout - an honor he considered to be one of his most important achievements. He was an alumnus of UVA and served as President of the student body of UVA from 1968-1969. He was also a fraternity brother of St. Elmo Hall (President 1969), a Grand Guru of the T.I.L.K.A. Society, and a member of the IMP Society. He then attended UVA Medical School from 1971-1975 and also spent time studying at the University of Oxford, Tulane University, and Johns Hopkins University. After completing medical school, he practiced urology both as a Medical Officer of the Navy as well as in private practices in both North Carolina and Virginia.
After he retired, Larry began a new career as an impressionist landscape painter working mostly in oils. Larry’s paintings have been shown in several exhibitions including the Oil Painters of America, Arts For The Parks, the Salmagundi Club, Paint America, the Salon International, and the Salon d’Automne in Paris, and was awarded Best In Show (Risser Award) at the Annual American Landscape Show at The Art League. Larry was an elected member of both the Washington Society of Landscape Painters and the Salmagundi Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Central Appalachian Network, https://www.cannetwork.org/.