Larry Landon “Popeye” King, 77, of Montross, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was retired as a Sales Manager at Northern Neck Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and attended Nomini Baptist Church. He was an honorary member of the Golden Eagle Booster Club at Washington and Lee High School and was inducted in the Washington and Lee High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his contributions and community service to the athletic program. He was known as having cooked the best burger and fries in the Northern Neck District while “head chef” of the booster club. Popeye’s family was the most important thing in the world to him, and he loved being there to support all the grandchildren in any sport or activity they were involved in.
He is survived by his son, Elbert D. “Bo” King (Kim) of Warsaw; daughters, Patricia Lewis (Malcolm) and Beverly Bell (Gary) of Montross, and grandsons, Landon Lewis, Evan Lewis, Carson Bell and Cullen Bell, Brennan King and Nathan King. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Carol Dameron and Geraldine Withers.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Wilkins King; parents, Elbert and Goener Smith King; sisters Shirley King and Delma Tallent; and brother Robert King.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Nomini Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the Church, beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington and Lee High Golden Eagle Booster Club, 16380 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22520 or the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place, Glen Allen, VA 23060.