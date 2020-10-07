Larry Chester Brooks

Larry Chester Brooks, 63, of Ruther Glen, VA, formerly of Montross, VA, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was the son of Leroy Chester and Alice Fallin Brooks.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Melissa Brooks-Hackett (Jonathan) of Ruther Glen; son, Kenneth Larry Brooks of Montross; grandchildren, Keianna and Kailey Hackett; sister, Gail Marshall (Reed) of Hague; uncle, Charles Fallin; cousins, Linda Clark, Cindy Taylor and David Pinkard; and nieces, Rebecca, Clara and Sara Beale.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Carol Ann Brooks of Norwich, CT.

Larry was employed by the Mid-Atlantic Regional Carpenters Union, Richmond Local, for 35 years. Fishing and observing wildlife were some of the things he enjoyed doing in his spare time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Caroline County Rescue Squad, PO Box 161, Bowling Green, VA 22427.

