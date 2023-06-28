Kevin Gregory Marsh, age 61, of Farnham, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born in Alexandria, Virginia on December 29, 1961 to the late Gregory Marsh and Nancy Williams Marsh.

Kevin had worked all of his life and retired from the Juvenile Justice System as a security guard. He was known as being a kind, loving, hard-working person who would put others before himself. He loved animals but especially liked dogs and cats. In his free time, Kevin enjoyed small game hunting.

