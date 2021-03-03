Katie Bell Schools Packett, age 94, passed away, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Katie, one of twelve children, was born on May 21, 1926 to Charles and Lottie Schools and is the widow of William Benjamin “Ben” Packett. She was a member of the “Joy Club” at her church, Warsaw Baptist. Katie was a homemaker and enjoyed making her house a warm and inviting place. Her focus in life has always been her family and she will be dearly missed by them.
Katie is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Faye Packett; a son, William Packett (Martha); grandchildren, Heather Drinkwater (Justin), Whitney English (Richard), William Benjamin “Ben” Packett, III (Kim), and Earl Grayson Packett; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Vernon Schools (Ann) and Donald Schools.
A funeral service was held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Warsaw Baptist Church with Pastor Leslie Park officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
The family would like to express their upmost appreciation to the staff of Riverside Hospice for the love and support they gave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warsaw Baptist Church, P. O. Box 576, Warsaw, VA 22572.