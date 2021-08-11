Kathleen Schrode Ortman, 72, of Glebe Harbor in Montross, VA, born on March 30, 1949, in Scranton, PA, passed away on July 31, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She is preceded in death by her mother, Nora Sovinski, and her father, John Schrode of Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Kathy, or Grammy, is survived by her husband, George, of 49 years, daughters, Michele Shirey (Jamie), and Angela Barnes (Robert), four grandsons, Caleb Shirey, Colin Shirey, Nathan Barnes and Dalton Barnes and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy graduated from Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She went on at the age of 41 after raising her daughters to receive her bachelor of arts degree from Mary Washington University in 1991. She continued her education becoming certified in elementary and special education.
Kathy worked as an instructional aide and teacher before retiring and moving to Ocracoke, NC where she continued as a substitute teacher when needed at Ocracoke School. Kathy also served as a full-time volunteer for 6 years at Ocracoke when she was not substituting.
Kathy served a term as a member of the Glebe Harbor/Cabin Point Property Owners’ Association and a short time as a member of the Glebe Harbor Civic Association. She also enjoyed volunteering at Wakefield, George Washington’s Birthplace, as a time period actor.
Grammy enjoyed reading, crocheting, shopping, but most of all being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. They were the major topic of conversation for anyone she met. She was the loudest supporter at her grandsons’ sports events as she was with her children when they were growing up.
Grammy was our greatest advocate and defender. Her last words to her daughters was, “Kiss the boys for me.”
A celebration of Grammy’s life will be arranged in the near future.