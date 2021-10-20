Kathleen “Kitty” Joan Hardwick, 98, of Farnham, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2021. Kitty was born in Long Creek Township, IL and was the daughter of the late Edwin Harlan Shaddock and the late Virgie Edith Davidson Shaddock. She was preceded in death by her husband Emmitt T. Hardwick, Sr.; her sister Mary E. Warner and brother Roland Shaddock.
She had a long career as Special Assistant for Audits and Reports for the Bureau of Navy Personnel. She retired from her position in June 1973. After retiring, the family moved from Centreville, VA to the Northern Neck of VA. She was a faithful and devoted member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Emmerton, VA.
She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved children, Richard T. Hardwick and Karen R. Hardwick; her stepson, Emmitt T. Hardwick, Jr.; his children Alex Hardwick and Taylor Hardwick; her dear friend, who was like a daughter to Kitty, Rae Weaver (Adam) and children Martin Pinon and McKenzie Weaver; close friend April Gibson and family; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a huge thanks to those dear friends who were caregivers for Kitty over the years. A special thanks to the Park family – Kenny, Leslie, and the kids provided much joy to Kitty.
A memorial service will be held at Jerusalem Baptist Church at a date to be announced in the near future. Please check welchfuneralhomeva.com for updated information.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Jerusalem Baptist Church in Emmerton, VA to honor Kitty’s memory.