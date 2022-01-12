Katherine May Dungan Hale, 85, of Kilmarnock, Virginia passed away on January 3, 2022 at The Northern Neck Senior Care Community formerly The Orchard. She was born in Lodge, Virginia on May 8, 1936 to the late Capt. George B. Dungan, Sr. and Annie Swann Dungan. She was a member of Kilmarnock United Methodist Church.
Katherine graduated from Callao High School in 1953 and moved to Washington, DC and worked for the FBI. After living in Washington, DC, she moved back to Village, Va., where she worked as a telephone operator and married her husband of 56 years, Durwood M. Hale.
She is survived by her devoted brother, G. Bernard Dungan, Jr. of Montross, Va.; her daughters, Durinda M. Hale of Kilmarnock, Va. and Raye Hale Kramer (Dr. Paul R. Kramer, Jr.) of Johnson City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Dr. Sarah C. Kramer of Berlin Germany, Joshua C. Kramer of Asheville, N. C. and Matthew H. Kramer of Johnson City, Tenn. ; several nieces and nephews and two special friends, Jack Thompson and Tyler Carlton. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and sister, Elizabeth Hall.
Katherine was a loving, selfless person who was always thinking of others. She was fun to be with and had a keen sense of humor and she enjoyed cooking. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held 11 a. m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment followed the service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family received friends 3-5 p. m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the funeral home.