Katherine Jett Harrison, 94, of Hacks Neck, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on October 24, 2020. She was a member of Fellowship Community Church, Mechanicsville, Va.
She served Afton United Methodist Church for 39 years as a Sunday School teacher and 21 years as treasurer.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathi Luper (Buck)and Dawn Fisher (C. J. ) ; daughter-in-law, Mary Harrison; eight grandchildren, Utley Harrison, Kevin Harrison, Brandon Harrison, Fawn Luper, Laura Collins, Nicholas Luper, Carrie Fisher and Jayme Fisher; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orien Jett and Carrie Jett; her husband, James V. Harrison, Sr.; two sons, James “Butch” V. Harrison, Jr. and Orie Jett Harrison; four brothers, Wilson Jett, Talmadge Jett, Russell Jett and Tom Jett and a sister, Barbara Deihl.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p. m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Afton United Methodist Church, Ophelia, Va. Interment will follow the service at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, Va. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Community Church, P.O. Box 2252, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 or Afton United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 579, Burgess, VA 22432.