Katharine Pamelia Thrift, age 85, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Katharine was born on August 14, 1935 to David Cooper Woods and Katharine Rowe Woods. She was a devoted member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and always loved attending services. Katharine was a meticulous housekeeper and enjoyed making her house a warm and inviting home. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and refinishing furniture. She spent many hours in her garden and the flowers she grew were a sight to behold. Katharine was devoted to her husband and family. She will be dearly missed by them.
Katharine is survived by her daughters, Barbara Green, Mary Katharine Bowman, and Laura Ellen Pollard; her step-son, Wade Thrift; grandchildren, Michael Green, Sarah Davis, Stephen Green, Oliver Pollard, Cathleen Beauchamp, Rebecca Lynn Bowman; great-grandchildren, Ethan Davis, Kaleb Davis, Fisher Green, Savannah Beauchamp, Rosaleigh Beauchamp, Autumn Beauchamp, Michael Green, and Delyla Green; a great-great-grandchild, Cooper Davis and one on the way; and half-brother, Michael Woods.
Katharine is preceded in death by two husbands, Garland Lester Pollard and William Jeremiah Thrift; a daughter, Pamelia May Crump; and her sisters, Rebecca Ann Woods; and Barbara Louise Haught.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church with Rev. Rebecca Rumberg officiating. Those attending are asked to wear masks and social distance. Those exhibiting symptoms should not attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or Ebenezer United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 70, Oldhams, VA 22529.