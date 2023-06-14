stevens

Judy Darlene Stevens

Judy Darlene Stevens of Heathsville, formerly of Locust Grove, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8th, surrounded by her husband and children.

The daughter of Walter Fairfax and Edna Bennett Morris, Darlene, as she was known by, was born and raised in Westmoreland County, Virginia on May 5, 1945. She was preceded in death by her parents; her previous husband, Eugene “Mac” McGehee; her brother, W. Randolph Morris; her sister, Mary Rose; two grandsons, and one niece.  

